Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express derails at Thatta

THATTA: The Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express from Peshawar fell prey to an accident after three of its bogies and the engine derailed in Thatta.

It is learnt that the accident took place when emergency brakes of the train were applied near Meting Railway Station, Thatta.

It is also reported that the down track leading to Karachi has been blocked due to derailment of the bogies of Rehman Baba Express.

“Teams have been sent to the site of the accident for relief work,” said the railway administration. “All passengers are safe and no loss of life is reported,” it added.