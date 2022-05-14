KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 12-05-2022 14-05-2022 37% (i) 10-05-2022
Shifa International Hospitals
Ltd 12-05-2022 14-05-2022 15% (i) 10-05-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 12-05-2022 16-05-2022 10% (i) 10-05-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 12-05-2022 16-05-2022 20% (ii) 10-05-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 13-05-2022 16-05-2022 100% (iii) 11-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd # 10-05-2022 17-05-2022 17-05-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd # 11-05-2022 17-05-2022 17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 11-05-2022 17-05-2022 1020.58% (F) 09-05-2022 17-05-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 13-05-2022 17-05-2022 10% (iii) 11-05-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 13-05-2022 17-05-2022 15% (i) 11-05-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 13-05-2022 17-05-2022 15% (i) 11-05-2022
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd 12-05-2022 18-05-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 17-05-2022 19-05-2022 20% B 13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 14-05-2022 20-05-2022
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba # 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd * 15-05-2022 21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-05-2022 22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd # 16-05-2022 23-05-2022 23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd # 17-05-2022 24-05-2022 24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 21-05-2022 24-05-2022 7.5% B ,10% R 19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd # 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation L td-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation L td 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 1-Jun-22 1-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd 27-05-2022 3-Jun-22 NIL 3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 6-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
