ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     12-05-2022   14-05-2022   37% (i)         10-05-2022
Shifa International Hospitals
Ltd                              12-05-2022   14-05-2022   15% (i)         10-05-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                     12-05-2022   16-05-2022   10% (i)         10-05-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            12-05-2022   16-05-2022   20% (ii)        10-05-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       13-05-2022   16-05-2022   100% (iii)      11-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd #              10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd #                    11-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd            11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)    09-05-2022     17-05-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      13-05-2022   17-05-2022   10% (iii)       11-05-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           13-05-2022   17-05-2022   15% (i)         11-05-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        13-05-2022   17-05-2022   15% (i)         11-05-2022
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd           12-05-2022   18-05-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              17-05-2022   19-05-2022   20% B           13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd       14-05-2022   20-05-2022
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba #      14-05-2022   20-05-2022                                  20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd *      15-05-2022   21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-05-2022   22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd #                   16-05-2022   23-05-2022                                  23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd #         17-05-2022   24-05-2022                                  24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      21-05-2022   24-05-2022   7.5% B ,10% R   19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd #                    18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                  27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation L td-B               20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation L td        20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                   23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                  30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                      24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)       20-05-2022     30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                      1-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                      27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                              3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                         21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)          8-Jun-22      24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

