ANL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
GTECH 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.93%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
PTC 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TPL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TPLP 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.34%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 22.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.28%)
WAVES 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 26.2 (0.61%)
BR30 14,963 Increased By 37.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,096 Increased By 198 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,394 Increased By 85.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE-Indian rates slip on rupee plunge, Thai prices gain on Mideast demand

Reuters 13 May, 2022

Prices of rice exported from India fell this week on the rupee’s plunge to a record low, while strong interest from Middle Eastern markets boosted rates of the staple from Thailand.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $357 to $361 per tonne, down from last week’s $363-$367, as the rupee touched a record low versus the dollar.

“Falling rupee is helping exporters to lower prices. Demand is robust right now from all corners,” said an exporter at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $415-$420 per tonne on Thursday, versus $420 a week ago.

“Trading activity is quiet on tight domestic supplies, but is expected to pick up from June with anticipated high demand from the Philippines, Africa, China and Bangladesh,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

Vietnam’s rice exports are estimated at 6.0-6.2 million tonnes this year, compared with 6.24 million tonnes last year, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice rates rose to $450 per tonne from $432-$435 last week.

“There continues to be demand from Iraq and Iran which are buying in bulk with their own ships, driving prices up,” a Bangkok-based rice trader said.

Also contributing to rising prices, supplies have begun to gradually decrease, another trader said, although a new batch of off-season crop was expected in June and July.

REAP exploring new commodity exports markets in Oman

Meanwhile, a drive by Bangladesh to procure a total of 1.8 million tonnes of rice and paddy from local farmers from the current harvest has received good response, a food ministry official said.

Bangladesh raised the price it pays to farmers for the current season’s rice to 40 taka ($0.46) a kilogram from 36 taka last year, in a bid to feed the poor and shore up domestic stocks.

Rice

Comments

1000 characters

ASIA RICE-Indian rates slip on rupee plunge, Thai prices gain on Mideast demand

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

Shujaat’s son now federal minister for BoI

Artificial leather: Duty- and tax-free import allowed temporarily

Cross-input tax adjustment: MoF returns Rs31.9bn to Sindh Revenue Board

Pakistan to attend SCO RATS meeting in New Delhi

Read more stories