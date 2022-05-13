ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
Zindigi to hold ‘Future Fest’ from 13th

Press Release 13 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Zindigi - Pakistan’s first customizable digital banking experience powered by JS is proud to bring Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo 2022, which will be held in Islamabad from May 13-15. Zindigi Future Fest will be a three-day event hosting four conferences and an exhibition arena covering an innovation exposition and workshops by renowned local and international speakers.

JS Bank’s Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh, COO – JS Bank will be delivering a key note at the event to share the vision of JS Bank and its role in developing tech eco system of Pakistan. It is the first of its kind event which is being held in Pakistan and is expected to host more than 30,000 participants, showcase 250+ world-class speakers, and over 100 stall installations by exhibitors.

Speaking about this, Imran Shaikh said “Zindigi Future Fest is the first of its kind tech event on such a large scale which is bringing tech enthusiasts together and giving an opportunity to startups, freelancers, small & large scale tech businesses and many others to explore the potential in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JS Bank digital banking Zindigi Future Fest tech conference and expo 2022

