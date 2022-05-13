ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
May 13, 2022
Pakistan

Tiktoker cop held for firing in air

INP 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: A TikToker cop was arrested after his video of aerial firing went viral on social media in Karachi on Thursday. As per details, the cop deputed at FB Industrial Area did aerial firing near Nazimabad Police Quarters and filmed it for the TikTok video. The Tiktoker cop said the video of his aerial firing is six months old and now it has gone viral, resulting in his arrest.

Earlier in March, Rawalpindi police had arrested a man for filming TikTok videos donning a police uniform. According to police, the man used to record videos in police uniform and then upload them on TikTok – a social media platform. The police had registered a case against TikToker and launched further investigation.

TikToker FB Industrial Area TikTok video firing in air

