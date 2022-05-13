ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Pakistan

Imran says he ‘will not accept slavery at any cost’

Monitoring Desk 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the time has arrived to fight for real independence. Addressing the Attock public gathering, he said that he is not afraid of facing jail or threats to his life but he will not accept the US slavery.

Imran Khan said that the decisive moment has arrived in the country to choose between real independence and US slavery. The PTI chairman vowed that he will not accept the rule of thieves, dacoits and slaves in the country at any cost.

He reiterated that three stooges toppled the PTI government with the assistance of the US. Khan once again criticised that the decision to surrender and participate in the US-led war on terror was the biggest mistake in which thousands of Pakistanis lost their lives.

He said that former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had attempted to devise an independent foreign policy to benefit Pakistanis and rejected to surrender before any power.

Imran Khan said that he called three stooges to Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He slammed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders and blamed them directly to become facilitators of the alleged US conspiracy to topple the PTI government.

