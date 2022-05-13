ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
May 13, 2022
World

British Virgin Islands activists rally in favor of local autonomy

Reuters 13 May, 2022

ROAD TOWN: Dozens of activists in the British Virgin Islands held a rally on Wednesday calling for the overseas territory to retain its autonomy, following a report by a commission of inquiry that said it should be governed directly from London.

The report came the day after the arrest of former premier Andrew Fahie in Miami on drug and money laundering charges, leading him to be removed and replaced by his former deputy, Natalio Wheatley.

“The future of the Virgin Islands always has been and always will be in the hands of the people of the Virgin Islands,” said Art Christopher, 47, a restaurant owner. “This is a long drawn-out struggle that we’re going to be engaged in.”

British Virgin Islands local autonomy

British Virgin Islands activists rally in favor of local autonomy

