Hamza announces launch of ‘vigorous’ anti-dengue drive

LAHORE: Announcing to launch a vigorous anti-dengue drive, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective surveillance system apart from reactivating anti-dengue teams through timely arrangements of quality spray and pesticides.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday, the CM announced that Rs 90 would be charged for dengue tests across the province. He asked the Health department to ensure dengue test at a fixed rate. Similarly, line departments should remain vigilant and anti-dengue committees should be reanimated at union councils, tehsils, districts and divisions. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated and all departments would have to show results before monsoon. MPAs Kh Salman Rafiq, Kh Imran Nazir, health secretary and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting of the Transport department at his office, the CM announced to restore Speedo bus service on Bahawalpur-Lodhran route. He also reviewed the proposal of providing a free travelling facility to the students on Orange Line Metro Train and the start of feeder buses.

The CM directed to submit comprehensive proposals and added that the Punjab Mass Transit Authority Board should be completed soon.

