ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag

Reuters 12 May, 2022

Canada’s main stock index fell to nearly a one-year low on Thursday, a day after descending into correction territory, as weakness in mining shares and downbeat earnings from Manulife Financial weighed on sentiment.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 262.57 points, or 1.32%, at 19,574.68, extending losses for the sixth straight session.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.3%, tracking weakness in bullion prices and as copper tumbled to a seven-month low.

The financials sector slipped 2%, with Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial fell 7.9% and 1.9%, respectively, after the insurers on Wednesday reported core earnings fell from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their Asian earnings, with Manulife also missing estimates.

The energy sector dropped 1.7% as oil prices slipped nearly 2% on recession fears that dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

“Sentiment in the market looks pretty bearish and fearful this morning. We’re definitely seeing heavy defensive rotation. Commodity prices are getting hammered today,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

On Wednesday, the Canadian benchmark index fell to its lowest level since July 2021, taking its losses since the March 29 closing record high to 10.2%. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was also pressured by data showing a rise in U.S. consumer prices index, fueling concerns of further aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Canada’s inflation report for April is due next Wednesday and money markets expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates by half a percentage point for a second straight policy meeting on June 1.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag

Currency crisis: Rupee closes at 191.77 in inter-bank, hits 193 in open market

FIA to withdraw prosecution in Shehbaz, Hamza money laundering cases

President Alvi urges CJP to form commission on 'regime change conspiracy'

KSE-100 records marginal gain in roller-coaster session

If I want, PTI cannot bring even 20 people to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Pre-Series A round: MedznMore raises over $11.5 mn

Taliban stop men and women dining together in western Afghan city

Foreign minister Bilawal to visit US on May 17: FO

India tax authority froze $478 million of Xiaomi funds in February: sources, document

Pakistan, China agree to carry forward traditional friendship: Zhao Lijian

Read more stories