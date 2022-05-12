Thai central bank says baht movement tracking region, ready to act if necessary

BANGKOK: Thailand’s central bank on Thursday said the movement of the baht has had limited impact on inflation and the economy, after the currency reached a 5-year high on Thursday.

“The Bank of Thailand is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to take care of the baht if necessary,” Alisara Mahasandana said.

It was not necessary to use interest rates to manage the baht because it was moving in line with regional currencies and has not had a significant impact on inflation or the economy, she said. Reutrs