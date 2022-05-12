ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
ASC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.36%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
AVN 73.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.94%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.61%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
GGGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.71%)
GTECH 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.24%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.92%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
MLCF 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.3%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.74%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.1%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.19%)
TELE 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.19%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.38%)
TPLP 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.38%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.39%)
UNITY 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.95%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,280 Increased By 26.5 (0.62%)
BR30 15,068 Increased By 292.8 (1.98%)
KSE100 42,989 Increased By 125.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,357 Increased By 52.6 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai central bank says baht movement tracking region, ready to act if necessary

Reuters 12 May, 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand’s central bank on Thursday said the movement of the baht has had limited impact on inflation and the economy, after the currency reached a 5-year high on Thursday.

“The Bank of Thailand is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to take care of the baht if necessary,” Alisara Mahasandana said.

Asia FX gains on less hawkish Fed, Thai baht leads

It was not necessary to use interest rates to manage the baht because it was moving in line with regional currencies and has not had a significant impact on inflation or the economy, she said. Reutrs

Thailand’s central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Thai central bank says baht movement tracking region, ready to act if necessary

Punjab, Sindh wrangling over water

Saudi Aramco becomes world's most valuable company

Pre-Series A round: MedznMore raises over $11.5 mn

Bilawal calls for a parliamentary commission to probe April's 'unconstitutional' incidents

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Oil slips more than 1% on fears recession may hit demand

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

Read more stories