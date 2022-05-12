Hasnie given look-after charge of President/CEO NBP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has given the look-after charge of President National Bank of Pakistan to senior Executive Vice President Rehmat Ali Hasnie.

A notification was issued by the Finance Division Internal Finance Wing on Wednesday. May 11, 2022.

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

It said that on completion of three months extended period of Arif Usmani President/CEO, NBP, the finance minister has assigned the look-after charge of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan to Rehmat All Hasnie, Group Chief-CIBG being the senior most executive of the bank, to dispose of routine/ day-to-day affairs of the bank, wef, 12-05-2022 till joining of the regular incumbent of the position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022