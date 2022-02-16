ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan, the Finance Division has extended the term of Arif Usmani as President/Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Pakistan for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division (Internal Finance Wing), government Pakistan, the existing pay package will continue during the extended period.

“In pursuance of Section 23 of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, the federal government is pleased to extend the term of Arif Usmani as President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan, wef, 12.02.2022 for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent whichever is earlier,” the notification said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Finance Division Arif Usmani NBP government of pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Read more stories