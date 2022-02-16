Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan, the Finance Division has extended the term of Arif Usmani as President/Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Pakistan for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division (Internal Finance Wing), government Pakistan, the existing pay package will continue during the extended period.

“In pursuance of Section 23 of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, the federal government is pleased to extend the term of Arif Usmani as President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan, wef, 12.02.2022 for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent whichever is earlier,” the notification said.

