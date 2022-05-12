ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
May 12, 2022
Pakistan

Sindh CNG stations again face 72-hour closure

INP 12 May, 2022

KARACHI: In a new schedule, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced to shut down CNG stations in the province for 72 hours in the ongoing week.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on May 13 till 8am on May 16.

He said gas supply to all RLNG stations will also remain suspended during the period.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read.

