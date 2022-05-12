1.73 acre of KCR route land retrieved by Railways

LAHORE Despite strong resistance, Railways police retrieved expensive land measuring 1.73 acres worth 50.6 million rupees during its ongoing operation and razed the concrete building on the route of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

According to sources, at least two women among six police personnel sustained injuries in an anti-encroachment drive along KCR route.

The operation was carried out in between Wazeer Mansion-Baldia KCR route. As many as 40 railways police personnel along with railways staff and Rangers took part in the operation.

As the team initiated the operation with the help of excavator, the mobs who had built their houses illegally alongside the route of KCR about forty-fifty years ago; assembled in the area, blocked the road and started pelting stones and bricks on them causing in injuries to six police personnel and damaged the screen of official vehicle as well as excavator.

A case was also registered on the complaint of railway authority against the miscreants at the Docks police station of Karachi. Inspector General Railways Police Faisal Shahkar and CEO Railways Farrukh Taimour Ghilzai hailed the staff for their endurance and fearless action.

Authority also announced reward for the injured and other staff who withstood the adversities during the operation.

