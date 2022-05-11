Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Chinese equities closed higher on Wednesday, as investors increasingly took to the sidelines ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.97 percent, or 190.88 points, to 19,824.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75 percent, or 22.86 points, to 3,058.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange saw a 1.27 percent bump, or 24.13 points, to 1,918.52.