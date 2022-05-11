ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
Hong Kong stocks close higher

AFP 11 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Chinese equities closed higher on Wednesday, as investors increasingly took to the sidelines ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.97 percent, or 190.88 points, to 19,824.57.

Hong Kong shares close with big loss

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75 percent, or 22.86 points, to 3,058.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange saw a 1.27 percent bump, or 24.13 points, to 1,918.52.

