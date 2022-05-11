ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.02%)
AVN 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.06%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.61%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.22%)
GGL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.39%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.72%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.23%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.81%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.31%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.81%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.76%)
TRG 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.24%)
WAVES 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.97%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.13%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -102.6 (-2.38%)
BR30 14,702 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.9%)
KSE100 42,535 Decreased By -969.1 (-2.23%)
KSE30 16,147 Decreased By -366.9 (-2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla makes first shipment of cars from reopened Shanghai plant

Reuters 11 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla Inc sent out a shipment of 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant on Wednesday for Slovenia, the first batch of exports since the factory reopened on April 19, government-backed media outlet Shanghai Observer reported.

The ship Glovis Splendor set off early on Wednesday from Shanghai with the Tesla cars and is headed for the Port of Koper in Slovenia, according to the Shanghai-based news outlet.

Tesla has also arranged 4,100 cars to be shipped on Friday, it said, adding that the automaker aims to export 300,000 cars from Shanghai in 2022.

“Tesla was in a big hurry to load cars freshly off the production lines onto the vessel yesterday afternoon,” Shanghai Observer said, citing a customs official.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla did not export any China-made Model 3s or Model Ys from the Shanghai plant in April, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday, as China’s zero-COVID-19 policies disrupted production and logistics.

The shipment marks further efforts to bring operations at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 and Model Y for sale in China and for export to other markets, back to normal levels.

Tesla recalls US 130,000 vehicles over touchscreen display malfunction

The factory’s April 19 reopening was carried out with the help of the Shanghai governemnt and widely covered by Chinese state media. It was held up as an example of how the city is trying to keep business open while pursuing a tough COVID policy.

Telsa manufactured 10,757 cars at its Shanghai plant in April and had set a target to achieve a daily output of 2,600 vehicles a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

However, the goal is being challenged by supply and logistics issues as the plant ran well below capacity on Tuesday, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown in the city.

Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla makes first shipment of cars from reopened Shanghai plant

World Bank briefed about challenges facing Pakistan

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Read more stories