Chinese envoy, UK HC meet Bilawal

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday received Chinese charge d’ affaires Pang Chunxue and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner separately for meetings at his office and discussed issues of mutual importance.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Chinese chargé d’ affaires called on the foreign minister to convey her felicitations on assuming his office.

During the meeting, it added that both sides reaffirmed commitment to stronger “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” in all respects.

It added that the Chinese chargé d’ affaires thanked him for Pakistan’s steadfast support.

it further stated that the foreign minister said on the occasion that Pakistan-China friendship is an everlasting example of lasting relations in the world. He further stated that the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will further boost trade in the region. “Pakistan wants to increase trade relations with all countries of the world,” Bilawal added.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner also called on Foreign Minister Bilawal and congratulated him on assuming office.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in a range of mutually beneficial areas. The two sides discussed to further enhance bilateral relations.

On the occasion, the foreign minister said that Pakistan-UK relations have historically been strong and the two sides will take these relations forward in mutual interest.

