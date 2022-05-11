ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin ‘likely’ to impose martial law in Russia to support war effort: US intelligence chief

AFP 11 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Vladimir Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia to support his ambitions in Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday.

Putin’s aims are greater than Russian military capabilities, and that “likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory,” Haines told a Senate hearing.

“The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives,” she said.

Haines also said Putin is not likely to order the use of nuclear weapons unless the Russian homeland faces an “existential threat.”

Vladimir Putin Avril Haines Ukraine war martial law

Comments

1000 characters

Putin ‘likely’ to impose martial law in Russia to support war effort: US intelligence chief

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories