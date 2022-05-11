Wahab calls for using Norwegian experience, expertise in urban development

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that much work could be done, especially in the areas of infrastructure, development, transport, communications and municipal services and Norwegian experience and expertise in urban development can be used.

He said this while talking to Norwegian Ambassador Pir Albert Ilsaas at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Head office here, said a statement. The Administrator said “There are excellent investment opportunities in Karachi. Norway’s experience and expertise in the field of urban development could be utilized.” He said “Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and trade of goods continues all year round at the port of Karachi.” Due to being an international airport, a large number of domestic and international airlines fly and depart daily, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed the Norwegian Ambassador regarding the ongoing development works in the city, improvement of infrastructure and other issues. Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Norwegian Ambassador and apprised him of the historical significance of KMC Building.

Later, issues of mutual interest were discussed between the Karachi Administrator and Ambassador of Norway.

Murtaza Wahab said that Norway and Pakistan have excellent relations, adding that Norway has a special place in the Scandinavian countries and has made tremendous progress in every field. He said that Karachi has a special place in the region due to its unique geographical importance and as a center of trade and business activities, it is of great importance to the neighboring countries.

The Ambassador of Norway was also accompanied by Second Secretary Political Ms. Silje Marie Andersen and Program Advisor Development Muhammad Bilal Majeed. Ambassador of Norway Pierre Albert Ilsaas and members of his delegation thanked the Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for hospitality and expressed the hope that the present administration of Karachi would work for the betterment and development of the city.

