ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab calls for using Norwegian experience, expertise in urban development

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that much work could be done, especially in the areas of infrastructure, development, transport, communications and municipal services and Norwegian experience and expertise in urban development can be used.

He said this while talking to Norwegian Ambassador Pir Albert Ilsaas at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Head office here, said a statement. The Administrator said “There are excellent investment opportunities in Karachi. Norway’s experience and expertise in the field of urban development could be utilized.” He said “Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and trade of goods continues all year round at the port of Karachi.” Due to being an international airport, a large number of domestic and international airlines fly and depart daily, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed the Norwegian Ambassador regarding the ongoing development works in the city, improvement of infrastructure and other issues. Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Norwegian Ambassador and apprised him of the historical significance of KMC Building.

Later, issues of mutual interest were discussed between the Karachi Administrator and Ambassador of Norway.

Murtaza Wahab said that Norway and Pakistan have excellent relations, adding that Norway has a special place in the Scandinavian countries and has made tremendous progress in every field. He said that Karachi has a special place in the region due to its unique geographical importance and as a center of trade and business activities, it is of great importance to the neighboring countries.

The Ambassador of Norway was also accompanied by Second Secretary Political Ms. Silje Marie Andersen and Program Advisor Development Muhammad Bilal Majeed. Ambassador of Norway Pierre Albert Ilsaas and members of his delegation thanked the Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for hospitality and expressed the hope that the present administration of Karachi would work for the betterment and development of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab development Pir Albert Ilsaas

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab calls for using Norwegian experience, expertise in urban development

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories