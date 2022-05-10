ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI and armed forces keeping country together: Imran Khan

  • PTI chairman says PM Shehbaz is the real Mir Jaffar of Pakistan
BR Web Desk 10 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his party and the country's armed forces were the two things "keeping Pakistan together," as he rejected allegations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he was criticizing the leadership of the military for political gains.

"Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who is installed as the prime minister through a foreign conspiracy,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum.

Imran Khan decides to give Islamabad march call in last week of May

Khan was responding to allegations that his narrative was against state institutions.

“I have a request for you that from next time bring more Pakistan’s flag than party’s flags,” said Khan in his remarks.

“Entire cabinet is going to London on tax payers’ money and there they will meet convicted absconder… they will take instructions from him… that’s why the entire nation has stood up,” he said while referring to reports that PM Shehbaz, along with other PML-N leaders, was leaving for London to hold important consultations with Nawaz Sharif, PML-N's chief.

Khan said that India was targeting the army and PTI because they are aware that Pakistan cannot be "disintegrated in the presence of these two”.

Khan said he referred to PM Shehbaz as "Mir Jaffar and not the army" in his rallies. "The British had awarded Mir Jaffar for his betrayal, just like the Americans have rewarded you."

Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

He said that Asif Ali Zardari must be held accountable for the money he has stolen. "You have looted the nation and sent money abroad," Khan said.

“I told you when I have been ousted I will become more dangerous for you… I was waiting to be amongst my nation… I thank God for my nation's support.”

Earlier, Khan announced that the date for his party's planned long march towards the capital Islamabad will be disclosed after 20 May.

“I call on my nation, not just PTI supporters, to gear up preparations for a final showdown. I will give the call for a long march towards Islamabad any day after May 20,” he said.

The PTI chairman is currently conducting a series of rallies to put pressure on the government regarding the fresh elections.

Khan, who has been blaming a conspiracy for his ouster as premier, says the current rulers were brought to power as part of an international conspiracy.

He has vowed to bring over 2 million people to Islamabad to protest against the alleged “foreign conspiracy.”

PTI Imran Khan PTI Jhelum rally

Comments

1000 characters

PTI and armed forces keeping country together: Imran Khan

Rupee depreciates to record low against US dollar

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe 'regime change conspiracy'

More than one foreign passport must be handed over: Marriyum

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Oil drops, pressured by economic worries, strong dollar

After Monday's bloodbath, KSE-100 stages minor recovery

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Read more stories