PTI and armed forces keeping country together: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his party and the country's armed forces were the two things "keeping Pakistan together," as he rejected allegations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he was criticizing the leadership of the military for political gains.

"Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who is installed as the prime minister through a foreign conspiracy,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum.

Khan was responding to allegations that his narrative was against state institutions.

“I have a request for you that from next time bring more Pakistan’s flag than party’s flags,” said Khan in his remarks.

“Entire cabinet is going to London on tax payers’ money and there they will meet convicted absconder… they will take instructions from him… that’s why the entire nation has stood up,” he said while referring to reports that PM Shehbaz, along with other PML-N leaders, was leaving for London to hold important consultations with Nawaz Sharif, PML-N's chief.

Khan said that India was targeting the army and PTI because they are aware that Pakistan cannot be "disintegrated in the presence of these two”.

Khan said he referred to PM Shehbaz as "Mir Jaffar and not the army" in his rallies. "The British had awarded Mir Jaffar for his betrayal, just like the Americans have rewarded you."

He said that Asif Ali Zardari must be held accountable for the money he has stolen. "You have looted the nation and sent money abroad," Khan said.

“I told you when I have been ousted I will become more dangerous for you… I was waiting to be amongst my nation… I thank God for my nation's support.”

Earlier, Khan announced that the date for his party's planned long march towards the capital Islamabad will be disclosed after 20 May.

“I call on my nation, not just PTI supporters, to gear up preparations for a final showdown. I will give the call for a long march towards Islamabad any day after May 20,” he said.

The PTI chairman is currently conducting a series of rallies to put pressure on the government regarding the fresh elections.

Khan, who has been blaming a conspiracy for his ouster as premier, says the current rulers were brought to power as part of an international conspiracy.

He has vowed to bring over 2 million people to Islamabad to protest against the alleged “foreign conspiracy.”