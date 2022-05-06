Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged the nation on Friday to be prepared as he will give a call for a 'long march' after May 20.

“I call on my nation, not just PTI supporters, to gear up preparations for a final showdown. I will give the call for a long march towards Islamabad any day after May 20,” he said, stressing on holding early elections, while addressing a large public gathering in Mianwali.

Khan said that he is starting his drive for "real independence" from the place where he got first elected as a lawmaker. He said he was preparing the nation for real freedom, and asked the people to come in huge numbers when he would give a call for Islamabad.

The former premier said that the “government of thieves” has placed containers in the federal capital, adding that no container can stop public power.

Khan said that after successfully defeating the Covid-19 pandemic, his government had put the country on the path of economic recovery, but he was forced out of the office through a foreign-funded conspiracy.

He said that this conspiracy started in the US and together with Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq an elected government was sent packing.

Khan said that “certified thieves” were put back in power because they were ready to take dictation from the US. “However, the masses will not let the US puppets rule over them.”

He said that he will continue his struggle until the thieves go to jail.

The PTI chairman is currently conducting a series of rallies, starting from today to May 20. The next rally is due to take place in Abbottabad on May 8, according to a post by PTI Multan's official Twitter account.

Khan, who has been blaming a conspiracy for his ouster as premier, said the current rulers are "slaves of the US".

“This great nation will never accept the slavery of Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or his son [Hamza Shehbaz]. We will never let these thieves be imposed on us.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would never accept the slavery of the US if he were alive today. The whole nation is firmly standing on one stance that they accept friendship with everyone but they will never accept the slavery of anyone,” Khan said.

“These thieves lodged an FIR against me and blamed us for the Madina incident. I am challenging them that more voices will be raised against the thieves and traitors by Pakistanis across the globe.”

The PTI chairman also called out the government for a “targeted attack” on Dr Shahbaz Gill, and warned that the three stooges and “their handlers will be held responsible if something happens to any of the PTI workers".

The PTI chairman said that the nation could not be controlled by anyone as it is the era of social media.