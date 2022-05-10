ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Ahsan Iqbal meets Hamza

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

LAHORE: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest and overall political situation.

Ahsan Iqbal extended felicitations to Hamza Shehbaz on assuming charge of the Punjab Chief Minister. Sources claimed that matters concerning formation of Punjab Cabinet also came under discussion. Ahsan told the CM that steps are being taken to facilitate the Chinese investors.

Moreover, talking to media, Hamza Shehbaz said that bringing ease in the lives of people is our target and the government will bring the agenda of public welfare in a few days. In this regard, reduction in the prices of items of daily use will be the first part of the agenda.

Criticising Imran Niazi, he said that the steps taken by the former PM were against the interest of the people and he (Imran) will have to be answerable to the people. He said Imran Khan made false promise of providing jobs to the youth and did nothing except spreading anarchy. “Imran Khan had said that he will become an advocate of Pakistan. But he became an advocate for neither Pakistan nor Kashmir,” he said, adding: “Imran Khan’s speeches are against the interest of Pakistan, Pakistan’s friendly countries became angry because of Imran Khan.

Hamza Shehbaz also held Imran Khan responsible for inflation in the country, saying that inflation had created manifold problems for the people.

