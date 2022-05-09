ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
BoE’s Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range

Reuters 09 May, 2022

LONDON: Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said the neutral rate of interest - the level at which it neither stimulates nor restrains demand - might be somewhere in the range of 1.25% to 2.5%, higher than the current 1.0% level of Bank Rate.

Saunders, replying to questions after delivering a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank on Monday, said financial markets were pricing that kind of range for Bank Rate over the next five years.

“I’m inclined to think that a neutral interest rate, taking the signal from financial markets - I don’t want to endorse it too strongly - that is consistent with the idea that a neutral interest rate is somewhere in that range,” he said.

BoE’s Pill says UK must accept income hit from high inflation

Saunders and two other members of the BoE’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise Bank Rate from 0.75% to 1.25% last week. But a majority of six members backed a smaller rise to 1.0%.

