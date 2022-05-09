ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.67%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.37%)
FFL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.13%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-10.81%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.65%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.76%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.46%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.29%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-9.91%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.11%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5.26%)
WAVES 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.39%)
YOUW 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -183.9 (-4.09%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -992 (-6.18%)
KSE100 43,301 Decreased By -1539.8 (-3.43%)
KSE30 16,511 Decreased By -637.7 (-3.72%)
London stocks slid as China growth concerns dent global risk appetite

Reuters 09 May, 2022

UK shares tracked Asian and European markets lower on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in China added to investors’ concerns about a recession amid the Bank of England’s dour economic outlook last week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% in early trade, with miners leading losses as metal prices dropped on demand concerns.

Industrial metal miners including Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American fell about 2.5% each.

“The biggest concern that markets have at the moment about UK is that we’re likely to see fewer rate hikes over the course of the next 12-18 months and much slower growth, but I don’t think we’re going to be unique in that,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, UK.

The FTSE 100 index has outperformed its European peers so far this year but a weakness in mining stocks in the last few weeks is starting to weigh on the commodity-heavy index.

European shares head for biggest weekly losses in two months

Investors were already rattled after the British central bank sent a stark warning on Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10%. The pound declined 0.4%, limiting some losses on the export-heavy FTSE 100, compared to the domestically focussed mid-cap index falling 1.7%.

Capital & Counties Properties and Shaftesbury Plc slid 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively, after the real estate firms said they were in advanced talks on a merger that would bring such London tourist destinations as Covent Garden and Soho under one umbrella.

Ideagen Plc jumped 46.1% on agreeing to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion).

London stocks European stock markets

