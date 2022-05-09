Brecorder Logo
Ex-MPA Anwar Mahar passes away

APP 09 May, 2022

SUKKUR: Former, Member Sindh Assembly (MPA), and Divisional President, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Haji Anwar Ali Khan Mahar passed away in a private hospital Karachi on late Saturday night due to cardiac arrest.

His funeral prayers were offered before Zuhr prayers and were laid to rest in his native graveyard in Tamachani. He has left behind a widow, daughters, and two sons. Meanwhile, Lakhi, Shikarpur and some of Sukkur’s area were closed to mourn Haji Anwar Ali Khan Mahar’s death and a large number of people, including politicians, civil society members and Mahar community members, started converging on his residence.

