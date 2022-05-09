FCCI hails appointment of Dr Murtaza as acting SBP governor

FAISALABAD: Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Murtaza Syed as acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after the completion of the tenure of former Governor Dr. Reza Baqir.

In a statement issued here today, Atif Munir Sheikh said that Dr. Murtaza would formulate comprehensive economic policies to contain the overall inflationary impacts which are fomenting price spiral, trade deficit and widening gap between import and export in addition to the enhancement of unemployment in the country.

He said that former Governor Dr. Reza Baqir also tried his best to stabilize the economy but due to global situation and supply chain problem perpetrated due to covid-19 could, he could not reigned in different indicators. He said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also acknowledged his services, however the government decided in principle not to extend his contract.

He hoped that Dr. Murtaza Syed would perform best in this most daunting and challenging situation so that he could qualify for regular Governor of the SBP.

