PRC observes RCRC Day

09 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) observed World Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Day across the country.

The Sindh provincial branch of Pakistan Red Crescent and its district branches held various activities in connection with the World RCRC Day, including flag hoisting. They also paid tributes to the founder of the RCRC Movement, Henry Dunant, and the founder of Pakistan Red Crescent, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A flag march of PRC-Sindh vehicles and a get-together with volunteers was also organized at Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Clifton.

Talking to the staff, volunteers, and media, Provincial Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said that the seed planted 159 years ago is now providing fruit and shadow to millions of people worldwide. He said that in conflicts and disasters, the volunteers and staff of the Pakistan Red Crescent walk the last mile to ensure that no one is left behind.

Kanwar Waseem said that the PRC had provided relief of billions of rupees to millions of the affected families in Pakistan since its inception 75 years ago. He added that PRC-Sindh had provided First Aid training to 400,000 people, and now we have a target to strengthen Emergency Response Force in all districts of the province.

“We must believe in the power of kindness and compassion because there is a great reward for this act,” he said. PRC-Sindh Honorary Treasurer Dr. Majid Alvi said that these are the staff and volunteers that have enabled the Pakistan Red Crescent to serve humanity and deal with disasters efficiently.

