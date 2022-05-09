Investigation matters: CCPO Lahore takes SDPOs to task for their ‘poor’ performance

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely investigation of cases on purely merit basis and completion of challan to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and ensure conviction of criminals.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of all the Circle Officers, at DIG Investigation Office here on Sunday. DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, all the SDPOs of different circles of Lahore police attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of all the Circle Officers. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore about the performance of all the circles. He expressed his displeasure over the failure of SDPOs to complete the investigation in time and to meet the targets of arresting the Proclaimed Offenders (POs). He reprimanded several SDPOs for their unsatisfactory performance in under investigation cases.

The CCPO said, supervisory officers were responsible for both Operation and Investigation wings, so they should also take serious interest in investigation matters as well. He said, the Secretary Prosecution and the District Public Prosecutor during separate meetings with him, have assured their full cooperation to Lahore Police in clearance of the challans.

He further said, in order to provide justice to the victims and bring the culprits to justice, timely and transparent investigation should be carried out. He directed the SDPOs to immediately initiate crack down along with Drug Inspectors on narcotics sellers and drug injection dealers at and around the Canal. The CCPO Lahore also directed them to take action against the sellers of black paper and blue light used by citizens on their private vehicles in continuation of the ongoing campaign against unlawful blue light and black paper.