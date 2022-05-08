Criticism of IK: Afridi says he has right to have difference of opinion

KARACHI: Former masterblaster Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday responded to the criticism on him for flaying former prime minister Imran Khan’s policies, saying he has the right to have a difference of opinion to the policies of Imran Khan apart from his admiration for him throughout his cricketing journey and as a politician as well.

In a video message posted on social networking platforms, the star cricketer said that he started cricket just because of Imran Khan and Imran was fortunate to be the part of the 1992 winning team that won the cricket World Cup.

Afridi said he always admired the leadership of Imran Khan in cricket and in politics too. Giving the examples of Shaukat Khanum and Sehat Card, Afridi said that these are commendable projects.

Shahid Afridi said that he always reiterated that every government should compete its five year-year term and let people decide on the basis of the performance.

“I never criticized Imran Khan personally and always see him as a leader. But I do have the right to have a difference of opinion from the policies of Imran Khan.”

“Do not convert the difference into hatred and civilized societies embrace difference of opinion. I spoke as a common Pakistani regardless of any political ideology. I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister and I knew that I would be getting a lot of criticism. Whosoever be the ruler of our country, he is respectful to us.”

“We all should respect our rulers so the world should respect our country as the heads of the states represent our country abroad,” he added. Afridi also thanked and lauded overseas Pakistanis for their concerns for Pakistan and questioned why people living in Pakistan did not do something for our country.

“We all should work together for the country only if we have the will to do so,” he further said. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Pakistan’s sovereignty is above all.”