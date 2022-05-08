‘Dua Zehra could be murdered by kidnappers’

KARACHI: The lawyer of Dua Zehra’s father has expressed fear for the girl’s life and pleaded with the court to bring her to safe custody in Sindh.

The counsel said that the inquiry officer has shown all nominated persons as absconders, whereas, the wrong age of Dua Zehra was also written in the challan. A kidnappers’ gang was involved in the whole episode and the same gang members were also involved in other criminal activities.

The lawyer further stated that no stamp or nikahkhawan name was mentioned in Zehra’s nikahnama [marriage certificate]. He expressed hopes for getting justice from the Sindh and Punjab governments.

He said that a petition was also filed in the high court in which they pleaded with the court to allow a meeting between Dua Zehra and her parents. The lawyer said that they did not receive copy of Zehra’s statement so far which she recorded before the magistrate. He added that they came to know about a complaint against Zehra’s parents through media reports, however, no written complaint was received by the family as yet.

The lawyer reiterated that they did not get any nikahnama and that the whole gang was involved in her abduction. He added that no law allows marrying an underage girl.