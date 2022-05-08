‘Punjab is facing worst constitutional crisis’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf additional secretary information Hasaan Khawar has expressed concern over the current situation in Punjab, “the people are facing hardship due to high prices of electricity and food items,” he said.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Khawar said by making noise about inflation for the last three and a half years, they (PML-N) were fooling the people, “at present a 10-kg bag of flour is available in Punjab for Rs 660, electricity rates were increased, the price of chicken jumped by Rs 84 per kg in one week and the prices of pulses are touching the skies while the rupee has further depreciated. Are the people being punished for attending Imran Khan’s public meetings,” he questioned.

He pointed out that former Punjab chief minister Usman Bazdar, in the last cabinet meeting, decided to provide a bag of flour at Rs 400. “To provide relief to the people, former Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal gave a package of Rs 8 billion,” he added.

Regarding allegations against the PTI members, he said if the government has evidence then it should take action against them. “It is only trying to mislead the people by adding new names every day,” he added.

He further said Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is openly threatening the PTI in the media. He observed that Punjab was facing the worst constitutional crisis and thus it cannot function without a cabinet, adding that ministries were distributed without merit in Punjab.

He warned the government not to take revenge against the supporters of PTI chairman Imran Khan as it cannot prevent them from following their leader. Talking about the PTI’s protest call, he said the PTI chairman and the party leaders had made it clear that no one would be permitted to take the law into their own hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022