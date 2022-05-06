Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Building collapse in China’s Changsha kills 53

Reuters 06 May, 2022

Fifth-three people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday after days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey “self-built” house in Hunan province that collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV.

Six Shanghai districts reach ‘zero-COVID’ status

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

China building collapse Changsha Hunan province

Comments

1000 characters

Building collapse in China’s Changsha kills 53

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Sheikh Rashid seeks pre-arrest bail from LHC

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Read more stories