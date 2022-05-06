Murad steps up efforts aimed at attracting investment

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the Sindh investment department to prepare an investment policy so that investment in different sectors and economic zones could be invited.

“We have vast investment opportunities in different sectors, but we have to open them with the best policy,” he said while presiding over a meeting here at Chief Minister House.

The chief minister directed the investment department to prepare an investment-friendly policy. “We have special economic zones at Khairpur and Dhabeji. Now Education City’s issues have been addressed and we are ready to launch it,” he said.

“We will invite the best educational institutions of the world to invest in Education City,” he said.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing on Khairpur Economic Zone which was ready for investment. He said that the Khairpur Economic Zone was located along the main National Highway and it had all the necessary facilities and opportunities to attract investment.

Shah said that the Special Economic Zone Dhabeji is one of the best zones in the region with its best location near Karachi and seaport. We have to launch its detailed plan and policy so that investment pledges could be ensured along with its development, says CM.

He directed the investment department to prepare a detailed list of the projects such as desalination, waste to energy power plant, water treatment and tap water distribution system for Karachi so that investment could be invited.

The chief minister also issued directives for exploring investment in value addition for mangoes, guava, and vegetables so that they could be exported.

The meeting was attended by CM’s Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Special Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Additional Secretary Finance Asad Zamin and others.