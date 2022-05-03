PKLI: PM for bringing in facilities in accordance with global standards

LAHORE: Expressing dissatisfaction over provision of facilities being extended at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to bring facilities at the PKLI as per international standard and also provide free treatment to at least 50 percent of the poor patients there.

While chairing a review meeting of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here on Monday, the premier directed chief secretary Punjab to present a strategy within three days, to make the PKLI financially autonomous. In this regard, he called for converting PKLI into a Trust so no patient should be deprived of medical treatment just due to the financial reasons.

Shehbaz said the purpose of PKLI was to provide free transplant facilities to the poor and needy people so that they do not have to go to other countries for treatment at huge cost. He said the poor people have problems in accessing quality healthcare facilities and provision of free world class facilities to them is top priority of the incumbent government.

The premier also lamented the negligence in the completion of the PKLI project and also called for changing the mindset of ignoring the poor people and instructed to keep their service among top priorities. He also instructed for early completion of the Nursing University project and outsourcing the sanitary services, if needed, in order to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital at par with international standards.

Earlier, during a detailed briefing on administrative matters of PKLI, the premier was informed that in last year, 290 kidney transplants and 190 liver transplants were performed out of which only 17 percent of the patients got free treatment.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Health Secretary and officials of PKLI attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also chaired a meeting of Health department to review steps taken to provide quality healthcare facilities to the common man in province.

While addressing the meeting, the CM directed the health department to ensure the provision of free medicines to people at hospitals and also announced that the “health card” programme in Punjab would continue. He directed that patients be given respect at hospitals while extending best healthcare facilities.

Hamza also directed for ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised with respect to the dengue virus.

He asked the authorities to ensure purchase of medicines in a transparent way. He also announced to visit public sector hospitals in days to come to review the facilities.

MPAs Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Secretary Health and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Moreover, taking notice of the short water supply in different parts of Lahore, especially in the walled city, the CM directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to take steps on war footing to overcome the shortage.

The CM also directed to put in place a coordinated system to overcome water shortage in these areas.

“Install generators to power tube-wells in the water deficient areas”, he directed. He asked the concerned officials to ensure cleaning of nullahs (water drains) in the provincial capital ahead of the monsoon season. “Make an action plan in this regard”, he urged the officials.

He further asked the MD WASA to give him a detailed briefing him about the progress made in this connection with the help of videos after Eid.

“Constitute special teams at union council level to monitor the cleaning process”, the CM said.

Hamza asked the concerned officials to devise a mechanism for the drainage of rainwater. “I will not listen to excuses once the rainy season starts”, he warned.

