May 03, 2022
Pakistan

Eid greetings: PM speaks to ruler of Bahrain

APP 03 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call on Monday with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan valued its fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister appreciated the measures taken by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif COVID Eid ul Fitr King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

