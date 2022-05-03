ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index falls as commodity-linked stocks weigh

Reuters 03 May, 2022

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as a slide in commodity prices weighed on energy and mining shares, while investors focused on US Federal Reserve’s meeting later this week.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.3 points, or 0.3%, at 20,700.7.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold prices slipped 1% toward 2-1/2-month lows, with investors bracing for a large interest rate hike by the Fed, as it seeks to contain soaring inflation. The energy sector fell 0.8% as oil prices slumped, with concerns over weak economic growth in top importer China overshadowing fears of supply getting crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude.

“It’s a tough time for equity markets in general and ... Canada right now, with gold getting hammered and crude oil down again, it’s a rocky start to the month for Canadian stocks,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Healthcare sector fell 0.9% with pot producers Canopy Growth Corp, Aurora Cannabis among top drags, while the financials sector slipped 0.3%. Fed policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive rate hikes at least until the summer, with traders seeing a 92.8% chance of a 50-basis point hike on Wednesday when it will release its policy decision.

The TSX benchmark index recorded its worst monthly performance in April in over two years, hit by disappointing earnings from some major US companies and concerns around soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Market focus is also on domestic earnings from major miners and technology companies including Barrick Gold, Shopify Inc and Constellation Software later this week.

Toronto Stock Exchange US Federal Reserve stock index

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index falls as commodity-linked stocks weigh

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories