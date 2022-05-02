ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
May 02, 2022
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Monitoring Desk 02 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, hence Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3.

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “No authentic testimony of the moon being sighted was received therefore it was agreed with the consensus that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3,” he said.

Maulana Azad said it was the committee’s effort to further strengthen itself as a platform for “unity” and spread that message to households. “Our effort in the future as well will be that we move forward together,” he said.

The committee had convened the meeting this evening to sight the moon for Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

