IK behind Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the sloganeering and use abusive language at Masjid-e-Nabwi was all planned by ex-premier Imran Khan.

Speaking at a presser, she said that Imran Khan used to claim to be an advocate of the Riyasat-e-Madina but he exported the filth of his dirty politics to the real Riyasat-e-Madina by inciting violence in the holy city.

“This was all an organized an orchestrated activity. She said regardless of who she was Imran incited abuse and cussing on a woman inside Masjid-e-Nabwi. But all that had now backfired.

The minister said that Imran roamed the world with his begging bowl for four years, but it was Shehbaz Sharif under whom Pakistan was now setting on a path of strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia after his recent visit.

In addition to a $3 billion augmentation in accounts, Miftah Ismail was still in Saudi Arabia, working on fuel procurement negotiations, industrial zones, Pakistani diaspora’s rights, cultural and economic avenues.

She said that former premier was upset over investigation against Farah because the tales of Farah and Shehzad Akbar’s corruption and extortion were rooted in Bani Gala.

“Imran and his tout Shehzad Akbar even pushed the UK Government’s National Crime Agency and provided them all the so-called proofs but they were embarrassed. After two years of exhaustive investigation the NCA said that there was no proof of any money-laundering on Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and other members of the family accused by Imran,” she added.

“Imran said Farah could not be implicated in a case of assets beyond means because she did not hold any public office. What public office did Maryam Nawaz hold that she was dragged through courts for 4 years over false accusations,” she questioned.

She said Imran was the only Prime Minister who sold off gifts from foreign countries, in their own countries. Imran was the only Prime Minister who lowered the gift retention percentage from Toasha Khana to 20 percent to get those gifts and then raised it to 50 percent, she added. Imran then got these gifts from the money taken from Farah Gogi, who was making billions on his behest by taking bribes for appointment of every government official in Punjab, she said. And not just that Imran also made money through sugar scandal and through flour scandal, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday’s press conference was Imran’s impulsive reaction of jealousy after he saw the guard of honour being given to Shehbaz Sharif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Marriyum said that the current government under PM Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to stop inflation, skyrocketing because of the conditions Imran signed with the IMF.

She said the state of load-shedding and the state of economy obliterated by Imran were an unexplainable mess. However, she assured that the government was doing everything to resolve this crisis.

In a matter of just 2.5 weeks Shehbaz Sharif managed to make the closed power plants operational and reduced the load-shedding. In a matter of just 2.5 weeks Shehbaz got the metro up and running and saved thousands of rupees every day of poor commuters; in a matter of just 2.5 weeks.

“Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz would successfully bring down inflation from 16 percent under Imran,” she added.

She continued that Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz creates more public welfare and infrastructure development projects, while he could not lay a single brick despite taking Rs43,000 billion loans. “Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz would create employment while he could only lie about 10 million jobs and 5 million homes,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022