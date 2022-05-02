May Day observed to uphold, protect workers’ rights

KARACHI: Labour unions and workers’ associations on the occasion of International Labour Day, Sunday identified poverty, unemployment, low wages, inflation etc. as the major issues, urging the government to protect and ensure labour rights through proper legislations, and honour the achievements and unwavering efforts of

workers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

They also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down their lives for the achievement of labour rights, 136 year ago.

The day was celebrated by holding seminars, rallies and demonstration across the city with speakers highlighting the role and contributions of labour class in the progress of the nation.

Pakistan Railways Workers’ Union leader Manzoor Ahmad Razi while addressing a seminar said that unemployment, low wages, inflation, lack of access to quality healthcare and education, third party employment contracts, and lack of representation of labours in policy and decision making institutions are the major issues. He demanded rights and better wages for labours in the country.

The International Labour Day also reminded Karachiites of the 2012 tragic Baldia Town Factory incident. A social media user Shoukat Ali said: “Let’s not forget the 250 labourers burnt in Baldia Town Karachi factory, let’s not forget what the people sitting in the governments did, to provide justice to their families.”

Minister for Labour and Human Resources Sindh, Saeed Ghani said the provincial government since coming into power in 2008 has adopted a record number of laws to ensure the welfare and well-being of the labourers in the province. In his message on the occasion of the Labour Day on May 1st, Saeed Ghani has said the Sindh Labour Department was required to do more to ensure the welfare of the labourers. He said the process to adopt laws to ensure the welfare of the labourers in Sindh had been continuing since the time he had assumed the charge of the provincial Labour Department.

Administrator Karachi, and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on May 1st in 1886, workers and labourers had made an indelible mark by sacrificing their lives for their rights.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government salute the greatness of the workers and the labourers who have a pivotal role in the development of the cities of Sindh province especially Karachi,” the Administrator expressed these views in a message on the occasion of International Labour Day.

He said that the PPP government in Sindh is committed to giving the workers their legitimate rights.

“The Sindh government is working day and night for labourer welfare and to improve their standard of living.

The monthly wages of the workers have been increased to Rs25000 and special concessions have been provided to the workers in hospitals and educational institutions,” he added.

Wahab said that establishment of hospitals, dispensaries and schools for working brothers and sisters and their families is a proof that the Sindh government is serious about providing quality of life and facilities to the workers.

He said that the provincial government will continue to fight for the protection of the workers jobs and their rights by providing them facilities in factories including housing schemes.

The Administrator said that this International Workers’ Day is celebrated all over the world with the determination that all institutions will make arrangements for the protection of their rights and steps will be taken to improve their living standards.

He said that for the government, all Pakistanis have equal rights and are worthy of respect.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to working class vowing to support their rights. In a twitter message Bilawal said: “Salute to all workers in Pakistan & across the world. Pakistani Labor are the backbone of our economy.

With a large expatriate Labor force – Pakistani workers abroad too make a big contribution to global economy. We stand by you in support of your rights.”

