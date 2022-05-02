ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Eid holidays: KP CS orders foolproof security measures

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Saturday directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Eidul Fitr.

Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and the secretaries concerned attended the meeting in person, while divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and regional police officers took part through video link.

Dr Bangash directed the relevant authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Eid prayers, facilitate tourists at tourist spots, and make sure fuel is available in adequate quantities at filling stations during the religious festival.

He also instructed them to prevent aerial firing and one-wheeling on the eve of Eidul Fitr and take action against transporters who fleece passengers travelling to their native areas for the festival.

For provision of safe and hygienic food to the public, the chief secretary said the Halal Food Authority should keep a close watch on the quality of food items and sweets sold at bakeries.

The meeting also issued instructions to the authorities to take steps to control load-shedding during Eid.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in all bazaars and markets in the provincial capital and also on its outskirts.

Police personnel erected barricades on the routes leading to the main shopping centres in the city.

Irrelevant people are not being allowed entry into bazaars for women and office-bearers of the market associations and traders’ unions are making efforts to avoid any tensions between the people and police.

Shopping of traditional bangles and henna has reached a feverish pitch with a great rush of girls and women witnessed on the stalls of such products. The youths, including girls, and women are also visiting stalls for readymade clothes in great numbers.

The exchange of bangles and henna as gifts among the girls on Eid is an old tradition of Peshawar. Colourful henna and bangles stalls have been set up in markets like Deans Trade Centre, Gora Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, and CT Tower.

