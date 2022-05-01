SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised the customers’ digital onboarding framework aimed at providing clarity regarding regulatory expectations in respect of digital onboarding.

The framework predominantly covered the opening of digital accounts by banks/MFBs as well as introducing three types of Asaan digital accounts which allow limited transactional activity and can be opened with simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD)requirements. This includes Asaan Digital Account (ADA), Asaan Digital Remittances Account (ADRA) and Freelancer Digital Account (FDA).

However, during our ongoing engagement with the banking industry, the SBP has observed with serious concern that many of the banks/MFBs are collecting unnecessary information and documents from customers, especially for opening of ADA, ADRA or FDA, which is not only causing unnecessary delays in account opening process, but also hampering the customer’s seamless digital onboarding experience. Besides, the user’s experience through the account opening process of most of the banks/MFBS needs significant improvement.

Therefore, in order to provide clarity regarding regulatory expectations in respect of digital onboarding, especially for ADA, ADRA and FDA, the subject framework has been revised and is enclosed herewith. Banks/MFBs have been asked to ensure compliance with the fresh instructions and failure to which may result in necessary enforcement action(s) under relevant provisions of the law.

SBP devises ‘Customers’ Digital Onboarding Framework’

As per revised framework, banks/MFBs will ensure compliance with CDD requirements and perform complete Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD for opening of ADA, ADRA and FDA. Banks/MFBs, as part of CDD, may conduct KYC of the customer through a recorded video call facility based on their internal risk assessment and compliance framework. For high-risk customers requiring Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) in line with AML/CFT/CPF Regulations, video KYC/ interview is mandatory.

As per amended framework, banks/MFBs will put in place the necessary technological infrastructure and operational controls to ensure data integrity, privacy, security and confidentiality of customers’ particulars/ documents, collected and transmitted through their mobile applications/websites and other digital channels. banks/MFBs, in this regard, will ensure to adopt the minimum controls and procedures mentioned in Annexure - D of this framework.

The State Bank has developed “customers’ digital onboarding framework” for banks/ MFBs which inter alia elaborates the basic parameters for opening of bank accounts for Resident Pakistanis through digital channels. The framework on Customers’ Digital Onboarding invariably requires all the banks and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to implement the same by December 31, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022