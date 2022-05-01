ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
May 01, 2022
Opinion

Game of Thrones

Mian Saqib Shujaat 01 May, 2022

Although it’s not the Game of Thrones per se, the situation that is obtaining in relation to each Sharif’s approach to politics indicates the birth of a rift among the two Sharif brothers. Consider:

That the younger Sharif (prime minister Shehbaz Sharif) is not willing to acquiesce to any “extraordinary” relief for Nawaz Sharif and the latter’s daughter, Maryam, in order to protect and preserve his rule at Centre and possibly in Punjab as well is a fact.

That Maryam the “would-be” prime minister has yet to get her passport to travel to London ahead of her father’s “heroic” return is a fact that has certainly caused a potential rift between the PM and herself.

It is quite likely that Nawaz Sharif would be forced by the circumstances to set a deadline for the PM to do the needful. Setting a deadline can herald the unraveling of the Sharif House and an abrupt end to the incumbent PML(N)-led coalition government.

Mian Saqib Shujaat, Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN Game of Thrones

Mian Saqib Shujaat

