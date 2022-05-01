‘International Day to End Corporal Punishment of Children 2022’ marked

ISLAMABAD: The international and domestic organizations/ groups, Saturday, raised their voice for taking urgent action on “International Day to End Corporal Punishment 2022” to support for all child victims of corporal punishment and better protection of children.

In this regard, United Global Organization of Development (UGOOD) and National Action Coordination Group (NACG) Pakistan in collaboration with Hashoo Foundation, National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) organized a child-led media briefing to raise the voice and take urgent action on “International Day to End Corporal Punishment 2022” at the National Press Club, here.

The unique part of the press conference was that a number of children also participated against the corporal punishment.

Mehwish Kayani (National Coordinator NACG - Pakistan) said corporal punishment is physical punishment and it is intended to cause physical pain to a person. It is often practiced on minors especially in home and school settings. The most common methods are spanking or paddling. It is also used on prisoners and enslaved people. Many countries have banned this heinous practice; however, Pakistan is among the 69 countries trying to eradicate it in educational institutions.

The International Day to End Corporal Punishment is our opportunity to show support for all child victims of corporal punishment and call for better protection of children as human rights holders. Government has committed to end violence against children by 2030, but corporal punishment continues to blight billions of children’s lives. We know what works and we have eight years to end corporal punishment, she added.

Ali Haider (Askariya School) informed that children have consistently expressed the urgent need to stop all this violence. Children testify to the hurt – not only physical, but the ‘hurt inside’ – which this violence causes them, compounded by adult acceptance, even approval of it.”

He added evidence tells us that corporal punishment has various harmful effects on children.

Syed Abdul Ahad Gilani (Future World School) said Corporal punishment remains the most common form of violence against children. Worldwide around 4 in 5 of all children aged 2-14 years are subjected to it in their home every year (physical punishment and/or psychological aggression). Research has found strong evidence connecting violent punishment with multiple harmful impacts for the child and society, including significant economic costs.

Hania Shafique (Froebel’s International School) said globally, only 14% of children are fully protected by law from corporal punishment.

The ICT Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill effectively bans all forms of corporal punishment at the workplace, in all types of educational institutions including formal, informal, and religious — both public and private, in child care institutions including foster care, rehabilitation centres and any other alternative care settings.

The proposed law, will penalize teachers for assault and hurt inflicted upon children, regardless of intention, cancelling out the provisions of Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code which had allowed teachers and guardians to administer physical punishment “in good faith” and “for the benefit” of the child.

Tajdar Hashmi (Boy Child Member of NCRC) said Prohibition is still to be achieved in the home, alternative care settings, day care, some schools, and some penal institutions and as a sentence for crime. All corporal punishment should be prohibited, however light, by parents and all persons with authority over children.

All judicial corporal punishment should be prohibited, and all legal provisions authorizing such punishment of children should be repealed.

Faryal Javed (Girl Child Member of NCRC) said the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) directed heads of all institutions to be vigilant against corporal punishment as a stringent law in this regard has been passed by the parliament and has come into force in the capital.

Under the new law, teachers found involved in corporal punishment could face compulsory retirement and dismissal from service. Pakistan has ratified United Nations Convention on Rights of Child (1989) and in accordance with Article 19 of the convention, the government has committed to taking all appropriate legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect the child from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligence treatment, maltreatment or exploitation.

She suggested ensuring provincial legislation on corporal punishment in places, in all provinces and is effectively implemented. Trained school teachers on positive disciplining methods are needed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022