KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 70,180 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,304 tonnes of import cargo and 19,876 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 50,304 comprised of 20,808 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,688 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 26,808 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 19,876 tonnes comprised of 6,492 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,276 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,108 tonnes of Talc Powder and 3,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 2624 containers comprising of 1258 containers import and 1366 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 467 of 20’s and 394 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 71 of 20’s and 189 of 40’s loaded containers while 819 of 20’s and 49 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Saturday.

Nearly, 06 ships namely, Forli, Wei He, Sea Ambition, Pleiades Leader, Dalian and MTKarachi have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 10 ships namely, Al Shaffian, Fu Hai, Sheng Xing Hai, Mol Genesis, Kyoto Express, Msc Iris, Gulf Barakah, Amagi Galaxy, Pleiades Leader and M.t.Quetta have sailed out from Karachi Port on the port.

Approximately, 13 ships namely Global Star, Xin Shanghai, CMA CGM Rabelais, GFS Prestige, Bay Spirit, Northern Dexterity, Safeen Pioneer, Talassa, Emirates Aanzibar, OEL Kedarnath, KMTC Mundra, Sea Wolf and MT Bolan were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Estia’ left the Port on Saturday morning, while four more ships, Hong Kong, CMA CGM Rebelais, Easterly Beech Galaxy and Miyama are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 159,126 tonnes, comprising 147,158 tonnes imports cargo and 11,968 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,726` Containers (2,022 TEUs Imports and 704 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Sumit Africa, MSC Iris and MSC Malin& three more ships, CMA CGM Cardrillo, Ambitious Sea and Jishun carrying Gas Oil, Containers, Chemical and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT, MW-2 and LCT on Saturday, 30th April-2022.

