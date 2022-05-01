ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

Reuters 01 May, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey and Saudi Arabia have a common will to “reactivate a great economic potential” between the two countries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, after his first trip to the kingdom since 2017.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Saudi Arabia, where he sought to mend frayed ties, Erdogan said the sides were determined to accelerate efforts for the common interests and stability of the region, Turkish media reported.

The media readout did not mention a possible currency swap line nor specifics of any other planned investments that could help relieve Turkey’s economic strains.

“We agreed with Saudi Arabia to reactivate a great economic potential through organisations that will bring our investors together,” Erdogan said.

On his two-day visit, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

“We announced that we, as Turkey, would support them in their bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh,” he added.

Erdogan’s visit marks the culmination of a months-long rapprochement drive that included dropping a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018. Erdogan’s office said the Saudi king invited him.

Analysts and officials say Saudi funding could help Turkey alleviate its economic woes, including soaring inflation, ahead of tough elections for the president next year. They said a swap line could help boost depleted Turkish reserves.

CHARM OFFENSIVE Relations soured after Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018. At the time, Erdogan accused the “highest levels” of the Saudi government of giving the orders, but Ankara has since softened its tone.

“I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties,” he said.

Erdogan reiterated “the need for a new era in foreign policy” and said this was a process of making friends and not enemies with countries with whom “we share the same beliefs and thoughts.” Turkey has also been working to mend long-strained ties with Israel and Ankara’s top diplomat is due to visit there in May.

Erdogan said a similar policy may be adopted towards Egypt and current low-level dialogue can be escalated.

“We already have relations at a low level, such as between our intelligence services. Relations between our business people continue, too. Positive results indicate that these steps can be taken at a higher level,” Erdogan said of Egypt.

Tayyip Erdogan Saudi Arabia Turkey Turkey’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories