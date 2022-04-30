ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
PML-N slams ‘attack’ on ministers at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed the elements involved in shameful attack on the ministers at the Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina, one of the most sacred sites in Islam. The intolerance and divisiveness being incited by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to save Imran Khan’s inflated ego is not tolerable and highly condemnable, they said, adding: “The government and the people would not forgive them for this act.”

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said what could be more unfortunate than the fact that some people shouted abuses at Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb inside Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH), showing least regard for the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan, and the second most holy place for the Muslims on earth.

In a series of tweets, Maryam said who could be more unlucky than those people who, instead of begging forgiveness from the Almighty Allah in the holy month, waste all their good deeds instead.

In another tweet, Maryam said that Thursday’s hooliganism at the holy mosque had unmasked PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party workers who used the name of Islam for political purposes. “And that was the punishment they rightly deserved,” she commented.

Maryam said that the disrespect shown towards Masjid-e-Nabavi under the supervision of PTI had left all faithful shocked. “I have received scores of messages from my angry followers since yesterday who have asked me as to why the government does not take action against these people. And my answer was that it would be misconstrued as political victimisation. And what had happened at the holy mosque was not a political issue.”

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq slammed PTI and its cronies for taking their dirty politics to Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

