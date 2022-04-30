Met Office forecasts rain, windstorm across country during Eid holidays

KARACHI: Most parts of the country are expected to receive rain with windstorm during Eidul Fitr holidays, as heat wave may scale back over the period, the Met Office said on Friday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country from Sunday, May 1 and likely to persist till Thursday, May 5, it said.

It alerted the authorities and citizens of the devastating impacts of the windstorm to vulnerable structures in Balochistan and Sindh on May 1 and 2.

The stormy winds are also expected to strike parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir on May 2 and 3.

Under the new weather conditions, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin are likely to witness sandstorm on May 1 and 2.

Dust-thunderstorm with a light rain is expected in D I Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to May 4.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Khurram, Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh from May 1 to May 5.

Over the period, the sizzling daytime temperature may drop between 4 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from 2nd to 5th of May.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met said.

It also warned the public of the prevailing heat wave spell in the country. Entire country, particularly plain areas are under the grip of heat wave conditions. It advised people to take precautionary measures.

In the next 24 hours hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However light-rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

In the past 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The season’s highest temperature was recorded in Dadu as 48 degrees Celsius, D G Khan, Jacobabad 47, each, Sibbi, Mohenjo-Daro, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Larkana, Khairpur, Rohri and Khanpur 46 each.

