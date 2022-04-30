‘Systematic’ campaign against judiciary appears to be based on imaginary narrative: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday observed that the systematic campaign against the Supreme Court as well as this court appears to be based on an imaginary narrative. A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah made the observation while hearing the petition of an anchorperson of a private TV channel, Arshad Sharif, who sought protection against the alleged harassment by the FIA.

The IHC bench directed the Bureau Chief of ARY News to appear before the court on the next date and justify the systematic campaign against the Supreme Court and this court.

During the hearing, the IHC CJ questioned the intrigue surrounding the events of the night of April 9 when the courts were reported to have opened at night, out of their usual schedule.

Referring to an anchorperson’s TV show that he said questioned the high court’s unusual functioning on April 9, he questioned whether the idea behind building this narrative was motivated by political reasoning.

Justice Minallah said he was sitting at home when the journalist’s channel was reporting that the IHC chief justice had reached the court and that the court had been opened. He remarked; “Do not make these statements for your own benefit.” He further maintained that a prisoner van had been called to the court at the time because protestors had gathered outside the court. “Only the lights of the IHC building had been turned on. What was the problem with that?” he asked.

Justice Minallah further asked whether the journalist wanted the court to be closed and no petition to be heard. “This court does not believe in contempt of court. This court has heard many cases after Court-timings because it considers that its responsibility,” the CJ said, adding that the journalist was expressing doubts about the court.

He stated that no one will be allowed to violate the Constitution and that if there was a constitutional crisis or a petition was filed by an oppressed section then the court will open even at 3am, if it has to. He remarked that if the courts were open on the night of July 4, 1977 and October 12, 1999 then the situation would have been different.

The CJ said; “Journalists were shot at in broad daylight and there was no investigation,” questioning if the journalist had done any programmes on its channel for missing persons or Baloch students. The journalist replied that “there are instructions not to run programmes regarding missing persons and that such news also led to threats”.

The CJ said the Court has always encouraged fair criticism and comments but advancing unfounded political narratives and systematic vilification campaigns against the judiciary have grave consequences for the litigants.

Later, the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory neither harass nor take any adverse action against the petitioner or other journalists relating to their professional duties and functions.

During the hearing, pursuant to direction given vide previous court order, dated 28-04-2022, Hummayun Bashir Tarar, director FIA appeared and stated that no proceedings have been initiated against the petitioner nor any other journalist associated with the television channel managed and operated by M/s ARY Media Communication.

The counsel for the petitioner; however, stated that threatening messages were received by the petitioner and some other journalists. The IHC chief justice noted that the court has been receiving similar complaints from journalists in the past.

At this, Tarar assured the Court that no one would be unnecessarily harassed.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 12.

