KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Askari General Insurance 31.12.2021 27.50% 366.879 5.10 30.05.2022 24.05.2022 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 30.05.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Dadex Eternit - - - - 17.05.2022 10.05.2022 to Limited 11.00.A.M 17.05.2022 EOGM Cordoba Logistics - - - - 23.05.2022 16.05.2022 to & Ventures Limited 11.00.A.M 23.05.2022 Bauchistan Wheels - - - - 24.05.2022 17.05.2022 to Limited 11.00.A.M 24.05.2022 EOGM Adamjee Insurance - - - - 27.05.2022 18.05.2022 to Company Limited 11.00.A.M 27.05.2022 EOGM B.R.R. Guardian - - - - 20.05.2022 14.05.2022 to Modaraba 03.00.P.M 20.05.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

