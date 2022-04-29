Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Askari General Insurance 31.12.2021 27.50% 366.879 5.10 30.05.2022 24.05.2022 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 30.05.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Dadex Eternit - - - - 17.05.2022 10.05.2022 to
Limited 11.00.A.M 17.05.2022
EOGM
Cordoba Logistics - - - - 23.05.2022 16.05.2022 to
& Ventures Limited 11.00.A.M 23.05.2022
Bauchistan Wheels - - - - 24.05.2022 17.05.2022 to
Limited 11.00.A.M 24.05.2022
EOGM
Adamjee Insurance - - - - 27.05.2022 18.05.2022 to
Company Limited 11.00.A.M 27.05.2022
EOGM
B.R.R. Guardian - - - - 20.05.2022 14.05.2022 to
Modaraba 03.00.P.M 20.05.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
