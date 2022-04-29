ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Askari General Insurance     31.12.2021      27.50%      366.879        5.10        30.05.2022    24.05.2022 to
Company Limited              Year End                                               11.00.A.M        30.05.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                                    AGM
Dadex Eternit                -               -           -              -           17.05.2022    10.05.2022 to
Limited                                                                             11.00.A.M        17.05.2022
                                                                                    EOGM
Cordoba Logistics            -               -           -              -           23.05.2022    16.05.2022 to
& Ventures Limited                                                                  11.00.A.M        23.05.2022
Bauchistan Wheels            -               -           -              -           24.05.2022    17.05.2022 to
Limited                                                                             11.00.A.M        24.05.2022
                                                                                    EOGM
Adamjee Insurance            -               -           -              -           27.05.2022    18.05.2022 to
Company Limited                                                                     11.00.A.M        27.05.2022
                                                                                    EOGM
B.R.R. Guardian              -               -           -              -           20.05.2022    14.05.2022 to
Modaraba                                                                            03.00.P.M        20.05.2022
                                                                                    EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

