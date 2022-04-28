ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK stands by vow to clear Russia from ‘whole of Ukraine’

AFP 28 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain denied Thursday it was over-reaching against Russia after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “the whole of Ukraine” must be liberated, indicating that Crimea must also be regained.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Truss’s remark, made in a high-profile speech, complied with the West’s longstanding stance since Russia seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“We’ve constantly said that Russia should leave Ukraine sovereign territory, so that hasn’t changed,” Wallace told Sky News.

But when asked whether Britain would support Ukraine militarily for any offensive to recapture the peninsula, he said: “There’s a long way to go before Ukraine pushes into Crimea.

“I think what I would certainly say is, we are supporting Ukraine’s sovereign integrity. We’ve done that all along. That of course includes Crimea.

UN chief in Ukraine after EU-Russia gas row

“But you know, first and foremost, let’s get Russia out of where they are now in its invasion plans.”

Addressing diplomats and business leaders in London late Wednesday, Truss said Britain was “doubling down” on its military support.

“We will keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine,” she said, urging Western allies to increase military production including tanks and planes to help Kyiv.

Wallace reiterated that any UK tanks and planes would not go directly to Ukraine but instead “backfill” Soviet-era supplies being sent by the likes of Poland.

He clarified that long-range Brimstone missiles being sent to Ukraine, which can be fired at sea, “will be used over the ground”, but that Britain was examining help with anti-ship missiles.

“It’s incredibly important that the grain that affects us all, the food prices, does get to get out of Ukraine, that the Russians can’t control the Black Sea,” he said.

Wallace also said that President Vladimir Putin was “rolling the pitch” for a major announcement to mark Russia’s World War II “Victory Day” celebration on May 9.

“He’s going to have to admit, if he wants to mobilise more of the Russian people, that it is a war,” the minister told BBC radio, after Putin had described the invasion as a “special military operation”.

“He can’t admit it by saying ‘I got it wrong’. He’s going to have to admit it by trying to blame everybody else” including NATO, Wallace said.

Russia Ukraine Liz Truss Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

UK stands by vow to clear Russia from ‘whole of Ukraine’

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs: Railways ML-1 project may be shelved

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punajb Assembly session postponed till May 16

Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

Read more stories